The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $241.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

