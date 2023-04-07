The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.50 ($54.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.90.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

