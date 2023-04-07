The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Lifted by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

