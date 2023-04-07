The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.97

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 33401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,401 shares of company stock worth $32,256,528. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 187,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

