The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,256,528. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 558,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,941. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

