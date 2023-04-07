The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 7,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 429,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

