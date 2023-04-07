The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Timken by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Timken Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Profile



The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

