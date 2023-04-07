The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

