Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMO opened at $575.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.