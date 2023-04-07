Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Down 0.3%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23. 38,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 118.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,710 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 161.4% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 794,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,579 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,046,000. RPO LLC grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 108.5% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 469,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 244,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 118.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 425,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 230,852 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

