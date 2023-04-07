Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 9,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Tinka Resources

(Get Rating)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.