Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,091 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Toast worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toast by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,754.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,754.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,616 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.