Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.61 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00007991 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.61 billion and approximately $19.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00031831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,888.50 or 0.99932977 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25991635 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,471,643.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.