Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00007997 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 billion and approximately $22.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,913.98 or 1.00023370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.25991635 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,471,643.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

