TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $191.47 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.61.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

