Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.35

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.87. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 35,950 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.70.
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
