Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.35

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.87. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 35,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

