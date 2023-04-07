Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.73 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 479.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

