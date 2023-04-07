Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $170.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.