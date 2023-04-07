TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 7.4%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.57 and last traded at $71.49. 347,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 434,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $88,421.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,432. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

