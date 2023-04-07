TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.55 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after buying an additional 175,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

