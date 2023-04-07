Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut Trelleborg AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TBABF opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.

