Triad Investment Management Has $1.45 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises 2.3% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after buying an additional 492,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

