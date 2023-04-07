Triad Investment Management Has $2.26 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 3.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

