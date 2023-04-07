Triad Investment Management Has $463,000 Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.