Triad Investment Management Purchases 665 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises 1.3% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 116.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Entegris by 181.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after purchasing an additional 702,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.32.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

