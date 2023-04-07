Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Ocean Arete Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 32.9% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,320,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 1,306,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

About Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

