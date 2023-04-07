TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $662.51 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $662.51 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,089,959,369 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

