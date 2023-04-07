U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,008,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,042,842. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

