UBS Group AG Grows Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 25,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $916.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Articles

