UBS Group Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $152.22. 5,399,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

