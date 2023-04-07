UBS Group Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $80.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 455,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,293. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

