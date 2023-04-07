UBS Group Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $108.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 1,027,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

