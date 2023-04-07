UBS Group Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Energizer by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Energizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

