UBS Group Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,589. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

