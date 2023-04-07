UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

UMeWorld Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform.

