Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.05 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00021449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $62.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00323515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

