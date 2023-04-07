United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $636,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $196.80 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

