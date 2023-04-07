United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 470,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.