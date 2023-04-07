United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT Lowered to $42.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 470,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,284. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

