United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Down 0.8%

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$101.00 and last traded at C$101.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.86.
United Co.s Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.
United Co.s Dividend Announcement
United Co.s Company Profile
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.