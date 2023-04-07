United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Down 0.8%

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$101.00 and last traded at C$101.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.86.

United Co.s Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

United Co.s Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. United Co.s’s payout ratio is -4.14%.

(Get Rating)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.