UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.51 and a 200-day moving average of $507.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

