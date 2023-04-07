Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $131.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

