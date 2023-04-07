Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $244.61 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,153.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

