Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Down 1%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 11,971,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,138,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

