Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $9.86. Valeo shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 6,706 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

