Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Insider Activity

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

