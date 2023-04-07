Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires 20,965 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 22,277,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,888,420. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

