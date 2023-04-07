Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.53. 6,841,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
