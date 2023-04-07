Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,979 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

