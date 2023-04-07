Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $185.06. 123,857,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,965,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

